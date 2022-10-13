Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.82. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

