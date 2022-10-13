B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.49% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.13 on Thursday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.85.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

