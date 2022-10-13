BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 953.60 ($11.52).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 822.60 ($9.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 796.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 778.48. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 856.81 ($10.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £25.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.91.

BAE Systems Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,909.09%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

