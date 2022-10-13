Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.28

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.28 and last traded at $100.78, with a volume of 47116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Baidu Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Baidu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,291.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $364,024,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

