Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

