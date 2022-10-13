Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $29,924,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $10,920,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.