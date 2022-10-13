Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRB opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

