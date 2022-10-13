Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $788,094,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 4.3 %

Sempra stock opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.22.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

