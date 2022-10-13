Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,333 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 50,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in NextEra Energy by 52.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 41,494 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

