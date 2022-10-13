Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BALL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of BALL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

