Baltic International USA (BISA) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 713 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Baltic International USA to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baltic International USA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Baltic International USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Baltic International USA Competitors
|112
|589
|911
|18
|2.51
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 81.81%. Given Baltic International USA’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Baltic International USA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Baltic International USA
|N/A
|N/A
|-806.45%
|Baltic International USA Competitors
|16.64%
|-68.55%
|2.47%
Risk & Volatility
Baltic International USA has a beta of 30.47, indicating that its share price is 2,947% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, indicating that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Baltic International USA and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Baltic International USA
|N/A
|-$30,000.00
|-4.37
|Baltic International USA Competitors
|$1.69 billion
|-$183.34 million
|26.09
Baltic International USA’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Baltic International USA rivals beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Baltic International USA
Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.
