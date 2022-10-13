Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,502,842 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $93,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 67.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

