Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,532,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

