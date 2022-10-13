Bank of America Raises PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $55.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,501. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 246.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 105,130 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 45.7% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

