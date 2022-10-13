Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

