Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) versus Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of New York Mellon 0 9 3 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $50.04, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 28.90% 9.86% 1.09% Bank of New York Mellon 20.61% 9.49% 0.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Bank of New York Mellon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 3.17 $81.55 million $3.70 11.25 Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 1.86 $3.76 billion $3.94 9.46

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Allegiance Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.