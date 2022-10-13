Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $74,303.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao Finance (BAO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bao Finance has a current supply of 560,270,974,250 with 34,066,471,176 in circulation. The last known price of Bao Finance is 0.00011263 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $27,550.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bao.finance/.”

