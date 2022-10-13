Barclays Trims Hiscox (LON:HSX) Target Price to GBX 1,208

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,030.29 ($12.45).
Hiscox Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of HSX traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 853.80 ($10.32). The company had a trading volume of 655,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,122. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,940.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 901.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 921.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
