Barclays Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $65.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpark Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.