Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Down 6.6%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.06. 663,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,476,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 749,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

