Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blucora in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the information services provider will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Blucora’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Blucora’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

BCOR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Blucora has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 56.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 265,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $7,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

