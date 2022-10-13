BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.15.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. BCE has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

