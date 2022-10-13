Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

