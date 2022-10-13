Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,875 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $324.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

