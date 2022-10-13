Beck Bode LLC Decreases Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 162,738 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers makes up about 1.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.39% of Scorpio Tankers worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 139,397 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.4 %

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,189. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.