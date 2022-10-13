Beck Bode LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $153.26. 199,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

