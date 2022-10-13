Beck Bode LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. ASGN comprises 1.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 82.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

ASGN traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,356. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $131.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

