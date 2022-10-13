Beck Bode LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,817,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.