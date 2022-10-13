Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,000. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.67. 307,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,066,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

