BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.98% from the company’s previous close.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $151.30 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $392.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.