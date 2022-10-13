Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $143.29 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $143.29 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.02 or 0.06651178 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00032193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00080936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00059203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency . Beldex has a current supply of 9,900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beldex is 0.04862559 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $916,064.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beldex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

