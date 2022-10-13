Ben Bramhall Sells 7,520 Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,358.14).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 3.3 %

LON:XPS traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 125 ($1.51). 15,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.74. The company has a market cap of £259.30 million and a PE ratio of 3,125.00.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.