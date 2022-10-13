Beta Finance (BETA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $53.65 million and $2.40 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance (BETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beta Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 616,666,667 in circulation. The last known price of Beta Finance is 0.09088402 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,840,226.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://betafinance.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

