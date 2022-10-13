Beta Finance Price Tops $0.0906 on Top Exchanges (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $55.87 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.14 or 0.27137745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance (BETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beta Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 616,666,667 in circulation. The last known price of Beta Finance is 0.09088402 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,840,226.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://betafinance.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

