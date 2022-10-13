Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.18

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.18 and last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.49.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$18.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.39.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.