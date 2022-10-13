Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.49

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The firm has a market cap of C$14.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.55.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

