Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bioventus traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 8,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 142,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.