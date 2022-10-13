Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $19,374.61 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $371.57 billion and approximately $44.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $19,374.61 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00562129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00257021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,178,418 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTC through the process of mining. Bitcoin has a current supply of 19,177,643. The last known price of Bitcoin is 19,084.81721751 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9773 active market(s) with $24,980,896,920.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoin.org/.”

