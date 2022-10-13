Bitcoin SV Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $48.54 or 0.00259852 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $931.70 million and approximately $107.03 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,678.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00552934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,195,408 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

