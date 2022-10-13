BitDAO Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $23.78 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002248 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.44 or 0.27303548 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010664 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitDAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,090,946,168.860899 in circulation. The last known price of BitDAO is 0.43494182 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $42,152,690.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.