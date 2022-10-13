Bitkub Coin (KUB) Tops One Day Volume of $552,075.00

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Bitkub Coin token can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00006424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $109.28 million and $552,075.00 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Token Profile

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bitkub Coin has a current supply of 110,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitkub Coin is 1.24699319 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $343,023.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitkubchain.com/.”

