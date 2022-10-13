BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Achieves $29.18 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.18 million and $2.33 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007185 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002467 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008962 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) is a cryptocurrency . BitShares has a current supply of 2,994,550,000. The last known price of BitShares is 0.01000297 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $770,632.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitshares.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

