BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $35.11 on Thursday, hitting $566.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,402. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.94 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $650.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.