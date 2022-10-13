BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,528 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $531.10 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $526.94 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

