Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $104.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.31.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $85.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. Blackstone has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 66,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 66.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

