Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299,638. Block has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $270.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,330 shares of company stock worth $25,277,192. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

