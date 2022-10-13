bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.01. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,447 shares of company stock worth $206,913 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1,185.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 129,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 119,638 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 152.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 186.6% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 96,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 62,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

