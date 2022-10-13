Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.06.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.2 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.