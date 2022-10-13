BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $84.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.1191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

