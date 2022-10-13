Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $180.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,211. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

